China stresses importance of BRICS for global cooperation

China described the BRICS group as the most important platform to promote solidarity and cooperation among developing countries.

According to official sources, Wang Yi, director of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), assured that the BRICS is the central mechanism that represents the countries of the South during a phone conversation with the main adviser to the Brazilian Presidency, Celso Amorim.

Wang also said that given the growing uncertainties globally, the voice of the BRICS should be increasingly heard, and the bloc should play a greater role in world affairs. He added that China and Brazil have the responsibility to advance the work of the BRICS so as to make new contributions to promote a multipolar world and the democratization of international relations.

Responding to the aforementioned, Amorim said that under the current situation, the BRICS are playing an increasingly prominent role in promoting peace, stability and development. He also assured that Brazil is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China, jointly support South Africa’s work as BRICS president by 2023, ensure the successful organization of the Leaders’ Meeting and demonstrate the bloc’s unity.

According to official reports, both sides also exchanged views on the current situation in Ukraine and expressed their commitment to continue working together to find a political solution to the crisis. They also agreed to advance in the implementation of the consensus reached during President Lula’s visit to China.