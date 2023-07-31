Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel thanked through his Twitter account, the solidarity of friends of the world, this Sunday, in the caravans against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the island more than 60 years ago

Cuba expresses appreciation for solidarity caravans against the blockade

The president wrote on the social network, “we are proud every Sunday of caravans against the blockade and in defense of the work of social justice of the Revolution. We are privileged to have compatriots and friends around the world who ratify their support and solidarity with Cuba.

For his part, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, shared on his Twitter, images of the actions carried out by compatriots and friends of the Caribbean nation in denunciation of the continuous aggressions of imperialism.

With everyone, the victory is certainty and the impulse to creatively resist the blockade, the Cuban Foreign Minister declared.

As reported by the Foreign Ministry in a tweet, solidarity actions were reported on Sunday from the cities of Ottawa and Torento in Canada; in Miami, United States; in Lanús, Argentina; in Santa Cruz, Bolivia; in Galicia, Spain; in Bahamas, Panama and Germany.