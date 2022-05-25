World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom on Wednesday thanked Cuba for its support for several nations during the most difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

WHO thanks Cuba for international support during Covid-19 pandemic

Adhanom tweeted that he met with Cuban Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal to discuss the country’s efforts to control Covid-19 and develop effective vaccines.

He also thanked Cuba for its solidarity with other countries during the pandemic and for offering its expertise and support, WHO director general commented.

On Monday, Cuba celebrated the Day of Medical Collaboration with the satisfaction of having provided services to 130 countries with over 605,698 specialists, showing Cuba’s altruism and humanity, local media reported.

At present, Cuba is providing medical services in 59 nations with 25,688 health experts.

WHO follows up on Cuba’s vaccine certification process

The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom assured on Wednesday that the organization is following up on the certification process of the Covid-19 vaccines created and developed in Cuba.

Recently, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel described as unstoppable the impact of Cuban Covid-19 vaccines, and highlighted that one of them, Abdala, had its dossier ready to be internationally endorsed.

“The impact of Cuba’s homegrown vaccines is undeniable and unstoppable, and is the best example of its people’s creative resistance,” the head of State said.

Developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), formal exchanges with WHO on this vaccine began in March.

In mid-February, BioCubaFarma Director Eduardo Martinez explained that the company was working on the text, made up of several chapters with results on clinical and preclinical research, pharmaceutical development and everything associated with production facilities, an aspect to which adaptations were made.