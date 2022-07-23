WHO calls for higher levels of Covid-19 vaccination

The World Health Organization (WHO) called for the expansion of vaccination coverage at the international level to confront the spread of the Mycron subvariants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19.

“The global rollout of the Covidd-19 vaccine is the largest and fastest in history, but many of those who are most at risk remain unprotected,” a WHO statement stressed.

Only 28 percent of senior citizens and 37 percent of health care workers in low-income countries have received the first dose and most have not received the booster.

The international body pointed out that 27 of the agency’s member States, 11 of which are low-income nations, have not started the booster program, WHO regretted.

The WHO strategy aims to use primary and booster doses to reduce deaths and serious diseases.

The agency noted that 19.8 million lives were saved in the first year of immunization.

The strategy also aims to accelerate development and ensure equitable access to improved vaccines to substantially reduce transmission as a top priority, but also to achieve long-lasting and broadly protective immunity.

The WHO called for research and development of more effective and easier-to-administer vaccines, such as nasal sprays.