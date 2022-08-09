US blockade prevents raising funds for fire victim in Cuba

Cuban residents in the United Kingdom charged here on Tuesday that the virtual platform GoFundMe prevents them from raising funds for the victims of the fire in Matanzas, due to Washington’s blockade against Cuba.

GoFundMe

According to Daniesky Acosta, the institution told him that he could not use its platform to collect money because the recipient of the aid was a country sanctioned by US law.

Our Terms of Service, along with the policies of our payments to the industry and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (of the United States) prohibit GoFundMe from allowing you to continue raising money on our platform, Acosta said that the institution has told him.

According to the member of the Cuban organization in the UK, the refusal is a clear example that the unilateral measures imposed by the United States on Cuba for more than 60 years, in an effort to citizens from the United Kingdom and “anywhere else.”