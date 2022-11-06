U.S. solidarity organizations to send donation to Cuba

Solidarity organizations based in the United States have sent to Cuba a donation worth over ,000 to support the recovery of the western province of Pinar del Río hit by Hurricane Ian.

The batch, which includes medicines, 200 sacks of milk, 90 boxes of surgical gloves and 77 boxes of pasta, arrived in Havana from representatives of the Bridges of Love project, headed by Cuban-American Carlos Lazo and U.S. citizen Medea Benjamin, leader of the Code Pink organization, accompanied by other solidarity groups.

Upon his arrival at the José Martí International Airport, Lazo said that people of good will collaborated and pooled funds to aid in the recovery of Pinar del Río province and thus prove the willingness of the whole world to lift the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.

“Perhaps it is not so much in terms of material aid, but in terms of love and solidarity towards Cuba”, Lazo added.

Medea Benjamin, on the other hand, stated she was excited to be in Cuba days after the vote at the United Nations where nearly the entire world voted against the economic, commercial and financial blockade.

Benjamin assured this is an aid full of love, friendship and a gesture representative of the “shame felt by the Americans with the Joe Biden administration´s policies”.

Leima Martinez, director of the North American Department at the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), praised the significance of this solidarity donation for Cuba´s recovery and also thanked all Cuban Americans who champion the right for normal relations between both nations and contribute to these gestures.

Meanwhile, Carlos Lazo reiterated his call to President Joe Biden to keep his electoral promises and let Cuba live in peace and put an end to these 60 years of economic war.