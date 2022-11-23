Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel Bermudez and the Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed today on the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation during official talks held here

Türkiye and Cuba agree on increasing bilateral cooperation

At a press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Complex in the capital, Erdogan considered the visit of the Cuban leader to Türkiye as a new turning point in the relations between the two countries and described Cuba as one of his main partners in the region.

The Turkish head of state also confirmed the determination of both parties to increase trade volume.

According to information provided through the Turkish presidential twitter account, the talks analyzed opportunities to develop existing cooperation in fields such as energy, tourism, construction, agriculture, health and environment.

For his part, Diaz-Canel also stressed the importance of the meeting and thanked the Turkish government and people for their support to Cuba in the face of the blockade imposed by the United States and stressed that the two countries’ ministers would work on deepening relations.