The Most Sarched by Internet Users in 2022

Google is the search engine used by more than half of the world’s population, processes some 70,000 queries per second and controls more than 91% of the world search engine market.

For this reason, it’s still interesting to know what was most searched for on Google during this year that is approaching to its end and the answer was offered by Google Trends, which recently released such data, summarized as the trends for 2022.

Internationally, it was the most sought after:

• Wordle • India vs England • Ukraine • Queen Isabel • Indonesia vs. United States

The first of these terms corresponds to an online game of the same name that has gone viral and consists of guessing a five-letter word daily, the same for all players in the world, who can share their results. Following its gigantic success, the game was acquired by The New York Times for a seven-digits figure.

The most searched news items were associated with: Ukraine, death of Queen Elizabeth II, election results, Powerball raffle and the monkeypox; while the most searched people were Johnny Depp, Will Smith, Amber Heard, Vladimir Putin, and Chris Rock.

The most searched athletes: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Manti Te’o, and Shaun White.

The most searched topics associated with the word Cuba were: explosion, tropical hurricane, National Baseball Series, Varadero and Cayo Coco; while the main queries associated with the term Cuba were: cuba hurricane Ian, hurricane Ian, Italy Cuba pallavolo (volleyball), family code in cuba and hotel Saratoga Cuba.

In the case of the English language, the Oxford Dictionary chose Goblin mode, as the word of year 2022, which was chosen as a result of an open survey of nearly 300,000 English speakers, who selected it over other as metaverse and #IStandWith (used in social networks to show solidarity with a cause, group or person), also chosen among the most popular, occupying second and third place.

According to Katherine Connor Martin, Product Manager at Oxford Languages. “Goblin mode refers to the feeling that the pandemic is over, but we are still dealing with it.”

Oxford indicates that goblin mode is the term to refer to a “self-indulgent, unrepentant, lazy, careless or greedy behaviour, typically a form that rejects social norms or expectations”.

As examples of being in goblin mode, it proposes getting up at dawn to prepare a questionable sandwich or simply not having an interest in leaving the house.