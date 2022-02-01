The Hill highlights Cuba´s children vaccination campaign

Cuba has become world leader in vaccinating its population against Covid-19, reaching a new milestone in child immunization, several US media highlighted Tuesday

The Hill published on one of its articles about Cuban scientists´ efforts and works, who made Cuba the only nation worldwide to develop anti-Covid-19 vaccine doses for children aged two years and older.

Over 95% of Cuban children aged two and 18 have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to The Hill.

The Our World in Data website said Cuba has one of the world´s highest vaccination rates, with about 93% of its population fully vaccinated.

The Hill also recalled that Cuba started off by vaccinating children in September 2021, being the only nation to vaccinate so young children at that time.

“Developing homegrown vaccines has allowed Cuba to immunize such a high number of citizens and eliminate the need to compete with foreign doses, as has happened with other nations,” the newspaper added.

The United States does not yet have an effective vaccine for minors. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to expand the use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children aging six months and five years in late February.