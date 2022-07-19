Solidarity of Pastors for Peace again in Cuba

About a hundred people are in this capital in the 32nd Pastors for Peace Friendship Caravan, an emblematic movement of solidarity between the peoples of the United States and Cuba.

Pastors for Peace Caravan to Cuba

The group is made up mostly of young people between 18 and 30 years of age who are visiting Cuba for the first time and their stay will coincide with the celebration of the thirtieth anniversary of the caravans, whose first edition was in 1992.

Tonight in the amphitheater of Marianao, in this capital, will be held the official welcome to the contingent, which will remain in Cuba until the next day 30 fulfilling an agenda of activities.

The program includes participation in conferences and meetings with personalities from different spheres, as well as with the population of the provinces of Havana, Matanzas and Cienfuegos.

Likewise, the members of the caravan will visit places of economic, cultural and historical importance, such as the José Martí Memorial, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology and the “Pedro Kourí” Tropical Medicine Institute and the Finlay Vaccine Institute, all of them in Havana.

Also, the museum complex “Slave’s Route”, in Matanzas, the Episcopal Church “San Pablo” in Cienfuegos; the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM) and the Fidel Castro Center, both in this capital.

Likewise, the members of Pastores Por la Paz will learn first hand about the Cuban reality, the permanent struggle of its people to overcome the multiple difficulties imposed by the US blockade for more than six decades and the progress made in some of the most important economic and social sectors.