A shipment of 62 tons of solidarity aid arrived in Cuba from Bolivia on Monday for the victims of the fire at the Supertanker Base in the city of Matanzas

Solidarity aid from Bolivia arrives in Cuba

The shipment contains food, medicines, medical supplies, hydraulic equipment, and everything and is worth more than one million dollars. This is an act of reciprocity because “Cuba has always been present in our most tragic moments,” Bolivian Deputy Civil Defense Minister Juan Carlos Calvimontes said.

Deputy Foreign Trade and Investment Minister (Mincex) Deborah Rivas deeply thanked the gesture of solidarity and reiterated Cuba’s commitment to supporting “our Bolivian brothers and sisters whenever they need us.”

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed his gratitude on Sunday to his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Alberto Arce, after the accident in the Matanzas Industrial Zone.

“Love is repaid with love”, the president posted on his Twitter account.