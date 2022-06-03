Six patients still hospitalized after accident at Saratoga hotel

The Cuban Public Health Ministry reported today that six people are still hospitalized after suffering injuries in the accidental explosion that occurred at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana on May 6

According to the latest report from the health authority, of the 99 injured, 46 died in the incident, while 47 have already been discharged from the hospital.

Among those hospitalized there are five adults: four men and one woman; all of them are reported under medical watch.

Of the minors, one remains hospitalized, though it is not critical, said the source.

The death toll was 46, 25 males and 21 females, four children, a pregnant woman and a Spanish citizen among them.

The emblematic Saratoga hotel suffered a partial collapse on May 6 at around 11:00 local time, caused by an explosion when a tanker truck carrying liquefied gas was serving the facility.