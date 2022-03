Russia denounced at the United Nations Security Council on Friday that the United States carried out biological military activities in different parts of Ukraine, and warned of the danger that this represents for health

Vasili Nebenzia

Russian Permanent Representative at the United Nations Vasili Nebenzia pointed out that it was recently discovered on Ukrainian territory how the remains of such a program were cleaned up.

According to the diplomat the Russian Defense Ministry has material indicating that many of the biological experiments were carried out by US personnel with diplomatic immunity.