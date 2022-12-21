The supply of weapons from the United States to Ukraine is leading to an escalation of the conflict, and thus, will be negative for it, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitri Peskiv said on Wednesday.

Russia calls arms supply to Ukraine dangerous

These actions are undoubtedly aggravating the conflict, the spokesman said on Wednesday in response to a question about whether the Kremlin was expecting any negative consequences from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the United States.

Peskov also stressed that Kyiv’s negotiating position might not change after the visit.

Previously, it was reported that Zelensky would deliver a speech on Wednesday at a joint session between the US House of Representatives and the Senate.

He is expected to thank lawmakers for the billions of dollars in military aid sent to Ukraine and request an increase in the funding given to Kyiv, the spokesman said.

This is Zelensky’s first visit to the United States since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, during which he will meet with US President Joe Biden to discuss the aid to his country.

It was confirmed in Washington that Biden and Zelensky will discuss the progress in military operations in Ukraine, the US military aid to Ukraine and the West’s sanctions against Russia.