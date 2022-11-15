Putin warns against Western attempts to manipulate history

Russian President Vladimir Putin described, as unacceptable,the Western attempts to ignore the importance of Russian participation in World War II the Kremlin press service reported on Tuesday.

The attempts by ‘several states’ to rewrite and reshape world history become more aggressive and have one obvious goal, at least to divide, to deprive us of guidelines, ultimately to weaken Russia and affect its sovereignty, that is, to shake sovereignty,’ the president said.

According to Putin, the attempts to rewrite history aim to turn international public opinion against the actions of the Russian government.

‘We must Pay attention to the care of historical memory, not in all regions of the country we have great results on this issue, that is an important policy, we are not talking about the past, also about the present,’ he stated.

Vladimir Putin chaired, via video conference, a meeting of the Russian Organizing Committee ‘Victory’ which is an advisory body to pursue a unified state policy, in the field of a patriotic education of citizens in relation with the veterans.