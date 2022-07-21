Debate on progress, difficulties and results of the economic development in Cuba is high on the agenda today of the National People’s Power Assembly (ANPP) on the opening day of the 9th session of its 9th Legislature.

Progress of economy marks Cuban Parliament’s agenda

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning Alejandro Gil is presenting a report on the issue to the plenary session, particularly on the first half of the year marked by the tightening of the US economic, financial and commercial blockade, which has an impact on all Cuban society.

Minister of Finance and Prices Meisi Bolaños will refer to the Liquidation of the State Budget in 2021, while the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Public Health and Industry will update legislators on their ministries’ work during the semester.

The session that will run until Saturday 23 will also hear a report from the People’s Supreme Court and the General Attorney’s Office of the Republic. Both presentations can be consulted by citizens on the ANPP’s website.

The Cuban Parliament’s website also posted the 25th version of the new Family Code, a key bill lawmakers will look at.

On Wednesday, the 11 permanent working commissions of the ANPP discussed sensitive issues for the country, including 39 topics related to 52 Guidelines of the Economic and Social Policy of the Communist Party of Cuba and the Revolution, and the National Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel participated in the Economic Affairs Commission, where he defended the local development strategy.