President Diaz-Canel meets with Cubans in Moscow

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met on Sunday in Moscow with Cuban workers in Russia as part of his official visit to this nation.

During the meeting, the head of State explained the current reality in Cuba and the world, the country’s efforts to confront the tightened United States blockade, and the economic situation aggravated, as in the whole world, by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cuban statesman recalled that precisely in the most critical moments of the disease in Cuba, the enemies of its social project stepped up their aggressive policy, especially in the economic, commercial, and financial spheres.

At those times, he pointed out, scientists and young people rose up to difficulties, sought alternatives, and developed vaccines, and Cuba offered its help in solidarity to many peoples worldwide.

Diaz-Canel noted that the solutions to the problems are not immediate, and there is confidence in the people’s capacity to achieve a better future for the country, despite the efforts by the imperialist logic to distort the Cuban reality.

The president was interested in the progress of the agreements on scholarships for Cuban students in the Russian Federation.

In Moscow, he will also meet with Russia’s top authorities, including President Vladimir Putin.

A significant moment of his stay in this capital will be the inauguration of a monument to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, in the square named after him in Moscow’s Sokol district on November 22.