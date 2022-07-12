Pope Francis affirms that at this moment Cuba is a symbol

The Supreme Pontiff added that “I love the Cuban people very much. I had good human relations with Cuban people and also, I confess, with Raul Castro I have a human relationship”.

Francis pointed out that, “I was happy when that small agreement was reached with the United States, which President Obama wanted at the time and Raul Castro accepted it, and it was a good step forward but it has stopped now”.

“At the moment, probing dialogues are being held to shorten the distance. Cuba is a symbol, Cuba has a great history, I feel very close, even to the Cuban bishops,” he emphasized.

Pope Francis made a pastoral visit to Cuba between September 20 and 22, 2015, a few days after the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between that country and the United States, which he described as a “sign of the victory of the culture of meeting, talks”.

On that occasion, Francis encouraged both nations’ leaders “to continue moving forward along this path and to develop their full potential as proof of the high service they are called to render in favor of peace and the well-being of their peoples and of all America, and as an example of reconciliation for the whole world.”

“The world needs reconciliation in this atmosphere of a Third World War in stages that we are living,” the bishop of the Catholic Church said at that time.