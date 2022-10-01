Cuba is nowadays coordinating actions with international organizations to face the impact of Hurricane Ian in the western region of the country, while progressing in recovery efforts.

Int´l solidarity supports Cuba´s recovery after Hurricane Ian

In this regard, the National Staff of the Civil Defense (EMDC) Chief Major General Ramón Pardo Guerra met on Saturday with the Resident Coordinator of the UN System Consuelo Vidal and Darío Álvarez, official of the UN Regional Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, as reported by EMDC on Twitter.

On Friday, the first two flights from Mexico arrived in Cuba carrying resources to repair the country´s power grid, severely affected since September 27 by the passage of Hurricane Ian over western Cuba.

Likewise, 300,000 bags of food, 52 electrical transformers and 22,500 square meters of roofing is expected to arrive from Venezuela in the first week of October.

Cuba has received proposals for donations from several international organizations such as the Red Cross, while workers from all over the country go to the most hit provinces to speed up the recovery process.

Cuba has also received solidarity from the UN Development Program and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) as well as solidarity and encouragement messages from governments, parliaments and foreign institutions.