The 40th International Tourism Fair of Cuba (FITCuba 2022) came to an end today, although collateral activities continue until May 7th.

International Tourism Fair of Cuba comes to an end

The Fair was dedicated to the modality of sun and beach and took place at the Plaza América de Varadero.

Cuba resumed the tourism industry on November 15th, based on strong health protection measures prompted by the persistence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The island has more than 71,000 hotel rooms in some 300 establishments throughout the island and aims to reach 80,000 rooms shortly, plus some 2,000 proposed by private operators.

Cuba received more than four million foreign visitors before Covid-19 and aspires to reach 2.5 million by the end of the year, as an important figure for the tourism and for the country’s development.