International Tourism Fair of Cuba comes to an end

The 41st International Tourism Fair of Cuba (FITCuba 2023) is closing on Thursday at the protocol area of the Council of State, known as El Laguito.

FITCuba 2023 International Tourism Fair

It is the appropriate time to present the next year’s event and to sum up the days of debates, information, tours and meetings with a view to promoting and recovering of Cuba’s tourism.

With Havana as the main venue and cultural heritage as the focus of attention, the Fair filled wide expectations on Cuba’s travel industry, and the performance of both local and foreign companies working in the country.

Medium-term plans show the Ministry of Tourism (Mintur)’s willingness to recover the numbers of foreign visitors and promote new packages and programs to satisfy holidaymakers from all over the world.

In the previous FITCuba edition in 2019 (before the Covid-19 pandemic), the meeting was attended by a record of more than 7,500 tourism industry professionals from 53 countries.

Therefore, comparatively (it was held again face to face in Varadero beach in 2022), closed deals are expected to lead to the recovery of Cuba’s economy.

In Varadero last year, the fair brought together 6,000 participants from 54 countries, including representatives of 17 hotel chains, 38 airlines and 254 tour operators and travel agencies.