Almost fifty people were injured due to the large-scale fire that continues to rage today in the western Cuban province of Matanzas, where new explosions happened.

Huge fire injures nearly fifty people in Matanzas, Cuba

According to a national television report, after a second explosion at the Supertanker Base by the bay, health professionals at the Faustino Pérez University Hospital are treating 49 wounded, nine of whom are in serious condition and one in critical condition.

Local media and users of social networks indicated that a total of four explosions occurred as a result of the fire, which started around 19:00, local time on Friday, when a lightning during a thunder storm hit crude oil storage tank 52.

The sound of ambulance sirens is constant in the city, reported Radio 26 on Facebook, adding that among the injured are two journalists and a cameraman who reported burning eyes and some skin harm due to the high temperatures.

A fourth explosion occurred, there is no certain information on the magnitude of the incident, but it will undoubtedly be one of the saddest accidents on record, Matanzas Government said on Twitter.

Journalists from the province reported that all measures were taken to prevent the flames from advancing to the surrounding tanks, and that there were enough forces on site, including tanker trucks and dozens of ambulances.

However, the strong northeast wind blew the flames in the direction of another tank with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters and large volumes of fuel.

After the start of the fire, which is still out of control, the country’s president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, and prime minister, Manuel Marrero, together with other authorities such as the member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Roberto Morales Ojeda, went to the industrial zone of Matanzas.

“It has been very long and distressing night. There are no records of fire of such magnitude in the Supertanker Base. Today the people of #Matanzas with their cadres at front stand out for their courage and serenity. We are honored to accompany them,” the President said through microblogging.