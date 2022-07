The fourth perceptible earthquake of the year was registered today by the stations of the National Seismological Service, with a magnitude of 4 at 32 kilometers southwest of Caimanera, in the province of Guantanamo.

According to the bulletin issued by the National Center for Seismological Research (Cenais), the earthquake occurred at 10:11 local time, at coordinates 19.83 degrees north latitude and -75.43 degrees west longitude and at a depth of 33.8 kilometers.

With no human or material damage, reports of perceptibility came from several localities in the provinces of Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo.