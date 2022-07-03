End to US blockade against Cuba to be demanded in Argentina

On July 11, Argentinians and Cubans will demand an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for more than six decades.

According to the Cuba Solidarity Movement, the event will take place in front of the Cuban Embassy in Buenos Aires and it will be supported by organizations from all over the nation.

The rally will also be attended by members of the

Association of Graduates in Cuba and the Union of Cuban Residents in Argentina.

According to a communiqué issued by these organizations, they will offer an embrace of solidarity to Cuba with the presence of guest artists.

We support the Cuban Revolution because it is an example of how to build a better world and always put the human being ahead of the economic interests of the powerful, the text indicated.

We repudiate the genocidal blockade imposed by the United States for more than 60 years, it concluded.