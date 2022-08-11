The Cuban people, with the cooperation of brothers from Mexico and Venezuela, confronted and put out the fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, President Miguel Díaz-Canel confirmed today.

Díaz-Canel highlights Cuban people's effort against the fire

Five days after the start of the incident, the Cuban president stated that facing a “controlled fire in phase of liquidation, has a powerful effect; because in that control of the fire there is a lot of courage.”

During the check of the actions to extinguish the incident in the Matanzas industrial zone, the head of state noted in these actions there is an epic and heroic effort.

It is an epic that will have to be told, for its courage, for the heroism of all those who have participated in that combat, he added.

He pointed out that in social networks, the haters speak of a “failed state”, of a “country in crisis”. However, Díaz-Canel clarified, that “failed state”, that “country in crisis”, the Cuban people, their specialists , with the cooperation of sister countries, has controlled the fire and is making progress in liquidating it.

In addition, he pointed out that control of the incident must now be maintained, liquidated the consequences and later begin the recovery.