Diaz-Canel attends presentation of Cuba as a cultural destination

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday attended the presentation of Cuba as a cultural destination, in the framework of the 40th International Tourism Fair, FITCuba 2022.

Díaz-Canel visited the Trinidad stand

The director of Events at the Ministry of Culture, Lis Cuesta, and television presenter Edith Massola shared with the public the options that Cuba offers in this field, with nearly 2,000 events throughout the country every year.

All expressions of the arts are present in this ambitious program, some of them very emblematic and acknowledged in the tourist field, such as the International Ballet Festival, the Latin American Film Festival and the Caribbean Festival in Santiago de Cuba, Cuesta said. The official commented that beyond the offers linked to the arts and literature, progress is being made in the promotion of academic events, since Cuba has a large capital of knowledge that is available to visitors.

She noted the importance of Paradiso Agency, created in 1994 and specialized in cultural tourism, through which it is possible to access this varied catalog of events that allow visitors to discover Cuba from its rhythms, culinary traditions and culture in its richest sense.

On Wednesday, FITCuba 2022 hosted presentations by different agencies and hotel groups, including Gaviota and Gran Caribe.