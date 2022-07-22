Cuba’s Family Code is recognized as more solid after consultation

The popular consultation to which the draft Family Code Law was submitted resulted in a more solid proposal, the Cuban Minister of Justice, Oscar Silvera, said.

The Minister reported the deputies of the National Assembly of People’s Power (parliament) about the modifications made to the legislative proposal after the process of debate with the citizens, carried out between February and April of this year.

The 25th version, presented to the legislature today, is the result of those analyses, of the sovereignty and knowledge of the population, Silvera said, who evaluated it as much stronger than the previous ones.

In this regard, it was reported that more than 61,96% of the participants expressed their support to the text, however, some of the criteria expressed were not taken into account because they violate the rights enshrined in the Constitution and international treaties to which the country is a signatory.

In particular, the Minister of Justice explained, the opinions that limit the access of all persons to institutions such as marriage, to form a common-law marriage, to adoption or to the use of assisted reproduction techniques, among others, were excluded.

As a result of the consultation, there was a direct recognition of the right to care, which is no longer tied to particular requirements, states or situations.

