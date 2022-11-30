On Tuesday, Cuba’s Council of Ministers evaluated the country’s economic situation, the state budget, and projections for next year.

Cuba’s Council of Ministers evaluated the progress of the economy

The meeting was headed by the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, who insisted that 2023 will be a challenging year, where joint work between the people and the leaders must prevail.

The president said that in the last three years the Revolution made a feat amid the battle to move forward and overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the pressures of the blockade imposed by the United States.

He explained that 2023 must be characterized by the elimination of obstacles. The fight against corruption and illegalities must continue, based on the measures recently adopted by the highest authorities of the country.

He pointed out that innovation has to be present in all spheres of life, especially food production and stability in the national electro-energy system.

“There is a lot of work ahead in 2023, but we have the potential to do it,” said Díaz-Canel.

For his part, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil Fernandez stressed the need to work on the recovery of tourism, the revival of productive activities and services, as well as to advance in the comprehensive transformation of the socialist state enterprise.

On this day, the Council of Ministers discussed a broad agenda that included the analysis and approval of different essential policies for the country’s economic development, according to a national television report.