Cuban president thanks Caribbean for stance against economic blockade

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Tuesday thanked the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) for its stance against the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States on his country for more than six decades.

In his speech at the 8th CARICOM-Cuba Summit in Barbados, the head of State acknowledged the bloc’s solidarity and support during the Covid-19 pandemic and after the accidents and natural disasters that occurred in the country this year, with the loss of human lives and considerable material damage.

Díaz-Canel also condemned Cuba’s inclusion in Washington’s unilateral list of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism and the region’s dignified stance regarding the exclusion of Cuba and other nations from the recent 9th Summit of the Americas.

The president expressed his deep satisfaction with relations between the Caribbean bloc and Cuba, reiterated the will of the leaders of the Revolution, Fidel, and Raul Castro, to maintain ties with the Caribbean nations, cooperate in solidarity, support them to face the challenges from the colonial past, and achieve common international positions.

Diaz-Canel appreciated the defense of the region’s states of the permanence of Cuban professionals and technicians despite manipulation campaigns and assured that this meeting would demonstrate the essential nature of the peoples’ unity for human improvement and the achievement of a fairer and more sustainable world.

The Cuban president stated that this meeting will reinforce the indestructible condition of the historic bonds of solidarity and respect, reiterated Cuba’s unconditional aid in the light of adversity and the possibility of sharing “our modest resources.”

He ratified that “the Caribbean shall always count on Cuba, so it has been, and so it will be.”