A delegation of US congressmen was received here today by Cuban members of the Parliament’s Agro-Food Commission

Cuban MPs hold talks with US Congressmen

Ramon Aguilar, chairman of the Commission, spoke with the US legislators, who are members of the Agriculture Committee of the House of Representatives, according to a message on Twitter from the National Assembly of the People’s Power.

Yesterday, Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes received US lawmakers Salud Carbajal, James Baird and Jahana Hayes, who were accompanied by Benjamin Ziff, Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Havana.

Since last Saturday, the US congresspeople have been carrying out a work agenda in Cuba that includes meetings with government authorities, agricultural producers and scientific and commercial enterprises.