Cuban lawmakers prepare for next Parliament session

Cuban lawmakers are preparing to analyze during this week issues of economic and social impact, in the context of the 9th Ordinary Period of Sessions of Parliament, in its 9th Legislature.

The activities prior to the event will take place at the Havana’s Conference Center on July 20. The sessions will be held from July 21 to 23 and the participants will exchange criteria on several issues of interest to the nation.

Issues such as the analysis of the Family Code bill with a view to the popular referendum, and the country’s economic results to date, stand out among the topics to be discussed.

The legislators will also talk about the preparation of the tourism sector for the summer period, the use of renewable energy sources, the operation of pharmacies and opticians’ shops, measures for the recovery of cattle raising and the recently concluded sugar harvest.

They will know, among other aspects, the status of the improvement of the music business system, the policy of integral care to childhood and youth, housing, the construction material manufacturing, the management of the digital government and the recreation projects and use of free time.

The National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) of Cuba holds two regular sessions a year at the end of each semester, for a term of two or three days per session, and its permanent commissions meet before each period.

Composed of more than 600 lawmakers, the highest Cuban legislative body is currently one of those with the highest presence of women globally.