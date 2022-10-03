Cuban intellectuals encourage donations for victims of Ian

The Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (Uneac) today promotes voluntary donations at its headquarters in the capital for those affected by Hurricane Ian in the western province of Pinar del Río.

As published on his Twitter account, along with contributions of workers, members of Uneac (17th Street, corner H, Vedado) and the culture sector in general, contributions are also collected from neighbors, other institutions and all who wants to help people affected by the atmospheric phenomenon in that territory. The Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS) of young Cuban creators also reported that it is preparing a donation to support that province at its headquarters in Pabellón Cuba (23rd Street, between N and M), in the central Havana Rampa, especially supplies of toiletries, durable food, and personal items.

The prominent Cuban visual artist Alexis Leyva (Kcho) and the Martha Machado Brigade, made up of creators of various art schools, have been offering their support in Pinar del Río since Saturday.

Under the hashtag #CubaEsCultura, several institutions of that sector are replicating on Twitter aid initiatives for the western Cuban territories most damaged by the atmospheric phenomenon, especially Pinar del Río, Artemisa and Isla de la Juventud.

From the latter, the Municipal Council for the Performing Arts reported on that social network the arrival of another artistic brigade to the town of Cocodrilo, the southernmost of that island, hit by the meteor.

Pinar del Río received on September 27 for six hours the direct blow of Hurricane Ian, which crossed its territory from the south, with a category three on the Saffir-Simpson scale (of five) and sustained winds of more than 200 kilometers per hour.

The tropical organism caused significant damage, yet to be fully quantified, in agriculture, tobacco houses, the electrical and telephone network, homes, roads and economic infrastructure.