Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez thanked the donation made by Cuban emigrants to the pediatric liver transplant program through the solidarity platform Puentes de Amor (Bridges of Love).

Cuban Foreign Minister thanks donation to transplant program

The official stressed that this gesture of altruism breaks the obstacles placed by the U.S. blockade on the island’s public health system, which has increased access to supplies and medicines or is prevented from acquiring technologies with U.S.-origin components.

Bridges of love bring hope to Cuban children who are victims of the senselessness of a criminal and inhumane blockade, Rodriguez wrote on the social network Twitter.

This Sunday, representatives of the Bridges of Love initiative delivered to the William Soler Hospital, in this capital, a part of the chemical compound essential to perform liver transplants in children.

This health program in Cuba has been stopped for two years due to the lack of this medicine, Cuban television authorities from the Ministry of Public Health told and explained that it will be resumed as a result of this gesture of solidarity.

“This is the first step. We will send all the medical material necessary to save the lives of all children, the project coordinator Carlos Lazo said on Facebook.