Cuban FM evokes region’s proclamation as a zone of peace

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Saturday recalled the proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace eight years ago, and described it as a source of pride for the region

Prensa Latina News Agency

29 January, 2022 - 11:09am

cuban foreign minister bruno rodriguez parrilla

On his official Twitter account, the foreign minister pointed out that the declaration reflects “the deep vocation for peace in our region and the invariable commitment to respect national sovereignty and the self-determination of peoples.”

The Proclamation was signed in Havana by the heads of State and Government of the region on January 29, 2014, during the second summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

The document states that nations will work permanently for the peaceful settlement of disputes, “in order to banish forever the use and threat of use of force.”

Likewise, it ratifies that the States will not intervene, directly or indirectly, in the internal affairs of others, and will foster friendly and cooperative relations, regardless of the differences between their political, economic and social systems or their levels of development.

