Cuba maintains control over Covid-19 but remains alert to an increase in reported cases of dengue fever, the island’s Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal, said.

Cuban authorities on alert in view of epidemiological situation

In statements to the press, the minister requested to take extreme measures to eliminate the breeding places of aedes aegypti mosquitoes in order to reduce the incidence of the disease.

According to him, up to June 10, there were 3,36 confirmed cases of the disease with circulation of serotypes 1, 2 and 3.

At the end of the sixth month of the year, he pointed out, the territories with transmission were Havana, central Sancti Spiritus and Camagüey and eastern Las Tunas, Holguín, Santiago de Cuba and Guantánamo.

In relation to Covid-19, he stressed how Cuba accumulates 64 days without deaths due to Covid-19 and experiences a marked decrease in serious and critical cases thanks to the vaccination strategy applied in the country.

Cuba ranks first worldwide in the number of immunization doses applied per 100 inhabitants, he remarked.

However, he recommended vulnerable people to continue wearing masks as a protective measure.