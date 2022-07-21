Cuban authorities examine territorial development

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero assessed the progress of several development programs along with provincial governors and the country´s highest authorities, the Presidency reported

ccording to a press release, at the meeting headed by President Miguel Díaz-Canel Prime Minister Marrero acknowledged the work of governors when the country is living through a complex situation.

On the issue, the island’s Economy Minister, Alejandro Gil, said that although there is a growth in their execution, the investment plans of the territories still do not achieve the expected results.

He added that there are still deficiencies in applying investments, delays in fulfilling work schedules and the deficit of fuels and of the main resources in the balance sheet, such as steel and cement, has increased.