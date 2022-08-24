Cuba with improvement in actions against dengue fever

Cuba continues its strategy for the control of dengue fever, where an improvement in the work of confrontation is appreciated.

Increase in dengue infection by the Aedes aegypti mosquito reported in Cuba

Carilda Peña, deputy minister of Public Health, reported that 22,509 samples of igm Suma were processed for the diagnosis of the disease, 933 more than in the previous week.

The studies showed 11,634 reactive cases, 251 more than in week 32, but a positivity of 51,7%, somewhat lower than in the previous period.

The highest positivity corresponded to the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, as well as to the provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Havana, Las Tunas, Holguín, Camagüey and Guantánamo, Peña said, according to Granma newspaper.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito, the transmitting agent, demonstrated its capacity to adapt to survive, in fact the mosquito’s egg can stay up to 13 months in the humid walls of a container, Tania Margarita Cruz, First Deputy Minister of Public Health, explained.

High temperatures, she said, accelerate the hatching process, which is why most cases occur in the summer.