Cuba to scale up business openings for foreign direct investment

Cuba on Monday scaled up opportunities for foreign direct investment (FDI) after including new business openings in food production, tourism, oil, industry and mining sectors.

Cuba´s updated Foreign Investment Opportunity Portfolio, passed by the Council of Ministers, paves the way to business openings with over a dozen new business projects on construction, transportation and logistics, and sugar agro-industry.

Investing on renewable energy sources, wholesale and retail trade, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, culture and professional services, as well as hydraulic and sanitary networks are also favored by the most recent business opening edition.

At the 5th Foreign Investment Forum, held within the framework of the Havana 2022 International Fair, the Cuban Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca stressed that the Foreign Investment Opportunity Portfolio´s latest edition included 101 new business projects.

We know what we want to do, what foreign capital to invest, its location and other necessary data, Malmierca stated, while praising that, based on what was passed in the 2019 Constitution, the Business Portfolio includes 104 new business projects submitted by local governments, nearly twice as many as in the previous publication, in order to boost domestic production and services.