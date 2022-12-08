Cuba reports 18 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths

Cuba on Thursday reported 18 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths from the disease, and 53 patients, all of whom are evolving well clinically.

During the day, nine patients were discharged, so the total number of recovered people is 1,102,842, and 1,111,484 cases have been reported, while the total death toll remains at 8,530 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cuba in March 2020.

This favorable epidemiological achievement is the result of the staggered vaccination campaign against Covid-19, as Cuba has administered 42,579,029 doses of its Soberana 02, Soberana Plus, and Abdala homegrown vaccines.