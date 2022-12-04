Cuba rejects inclusion in religious freedom black list

In social media, Cubans expressed their condemnation of the arbitrary list and claimed that religious institutions in Cuba have the right to practice their beliefs in accordance with the country´s Law and respect among all.

On Friday, Cuba and Nicaragua were included in a list of States that, in the U.S. government´s view, systematically violate religious freedom, which entails possible sanctions against these two States.

In this regard, Cuba´s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez posted on Twitter that the inclusion of Cuba “in arbitrary listing shows that the U.S. government once afresh needs to resort to dishonest accusations to keep an unsustainable policy of abuse against the Cuban people”.