Cuba prepares for referendum on new Family Code

The electoral bodies at different levels continue to be formed in Cuba on Friday, as part of the preparations for next September’s popular referendum on the new Family Code.

Last week, the National People’s Power Assembly (ANPP, Parliament) approved to take to this democratic exercise the 25th version of the legal text, for which the National Electoral Council and its institutions at different levels will develop training actions and other preparations.

The constituency electoral councils began to be constituted with the purpose of training the authorities and officials, updating the voters’ lists, identifying and preparing the voting centers and carrying out pilot tests of the computer systems.

The directors announced that the formation of auxiliary groups to process information, supervisors and collaborators has also begun, to guarantee the speed, quality and transparency of the whole process.

This time, the polling places located abroad so that diplomats and international workers can vote will join to more than 21,000 voting centers already established in Cuba.

The publication and verification of the voters’ lists will take place from August 15 to 30, while a dynamic test will be carried out in Cuba and abroad on September 11 and 18.

Last week, the lawmakers agreed that the new Family Code will be considered approved if it receives the majority affirmative vote (YES), of the valid ballots deposited by the electors.