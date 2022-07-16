Cuba strengthens permanent actions to control and defend its borders from attempts to smuggle drugs into its territory, Granma daily reported on Saturday

Cuba maintains zero tolerance on drug trafficking

On its web page, the official publication of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) stated that during the first semester of 2022, the General Customs of the Republic (AGR) detected 11 cases of drug trafficking -a similar figure reported at the end of 2021- and 55 travelers who carried narcotics for consumption.

It also thwarted 129 infractions related to natural resources, flora and fauna.

According to Yosvany Barcena, director of Risk Control and Management at the AGR, attempts to introduce narcotics into Cuba this year have been characterized by greater complexity than in previous periods.

He pointed out that there is a high incidence of air border crossings, through travelers who are used as mules/couriers to transport narcotics, mainly cocaine (liquid and powder), usually in the form of parcels.

AGR Chief Nelson Cordoves emphasized that Cuba maintains cooperation with international organizations, and highlighted the recent creation of the Office for the detection and interception of drugs, other illicit goods and terrorism, at Terminal Three of the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana.

These permanent actions for the control and defense of Cuban borders are aimed at preventing the entry of drugs or products that could threaten the Revolution and the lives of the people,” he assured.