Cuba is moving towards recovery of tourism, minister says

Cuba’s Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia affirmed that the country is currently making progress towards the recovery of the sector, as the figures show so far.

FITCuba 2022

In statements to Prensa Latina during the closing ceremony of the 40th International Tourism Fair, FITCuba 2022, the minister said that the Caribbean nation must continue strengthening the results obtained in these four months, despite difficulties such as the new outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic experienced in January globally.

He also mentioned other causes that always affect the travel industry, such as the war conflicts and the economic crises, despite which the Cuban tourism product is gradually showing positive signs, he stated.

Cuba has received nearly 450,000 international visitors up to April, a figure that, although it does not reach the forecasts and wishes of the country’s authorities, is much higher compared to the same period in 2021 and is full of optimism about the recovery.

FITCuba 2022 was another important scenario, as the event was attended by more than 6,000 professionals from 54 countries, among them around 250 tour operators and travel agencies, included 16 new agents of tourist-sending markets such as France, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Bolivia and Chile.

Although the professional segment of the fair concluded on Thursday, the collateral activities continue until Saturday, May 7, and the population could learn first-hand about the proposals of the Cuban tourism product at the Plaza America Convention Center, in the Varadero resort.