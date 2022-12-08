The Cuban Telecommunications Company S.A. (Etecsa) today held the official act prior to the joint technical work with the French company Orange S.A to install a new submarine cable.

Cuba-France Agreement to Boost Internet on the Island

The official act was held to start installing the new submarine cable, resulting in the joint work between the teams of both entities, which will allow the diversification of Internet connection routes in Cuba, the executive president wrote on her Twitter account, Tania Velázquez of Etecsa.

The day before, the Caribbean state company reported on its website that Cuba and the French company Orange S.A. agreed to lay a submarine cable, which will help cover the demand that Cuba has for Internet connection and broadband.

The document signed between both companies explains that it is a system deployed by Orange, through its subsidiary Orange Marine, from Martinique, will connect the Caribbean island with the central province of Cienfuegos, and whose capacity ‘will allow Etesca to support its international expansion ‘.

The physical structure of the connection will be ready by 2023 and will provide the country with a new route for international services, geographically diversifying current capacities.

This will allow, in accordance with Cuba’s economic possibilities, to continue expanding international connectivity in line with the development plan linked to the computerization of society.

At this time, the project has all the permits for its deployment and once it becomes effective, the entities involved will expand the information.