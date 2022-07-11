Cuba has decreed official mourning on Monday for the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who during his years in office fostered ties between the two countries

Cuba decrees official mourning for Shinzo Abe’s murder

The mourning is in force this Monday from 06:00 to 24:00 hours, local time, during which the national flag is hoisted half mast in public buildings and military institutions.

As Granma newspaper recalls, Abe was the first Japanese head of Government that visited Cuba in 2016, at which time he had fruitful talks with Army General Raul Castro.

He always maintained a position of respect and consideration towards the island, and during his administration, the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries were strengthened, the note added.

The former prime minister died on Friday at the age of 67 after being shot while he delivered an electoral speech.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel lamented Abe’s death and condemned the attack on behalf of his people.