Cuba continues working for the return of kidnapped doctors

Cuba continues working for the return of two Cuban doctors who were kidnapped in Kenya and have been held captive in Somalia for the past three years, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Tuesday

Our doctors Assel and Landy were kidnapped three years ago on this date. We continue working tirelessly for their safe return to their homeland and families, the president tweeted.

Surgeon Landy Rodriguez Hernandez and integrative medicine specialist Assel Herrera Correa were kidnapped in the Kenyan city of Mandera (northeast), on the border with Somalia, by the Somalian jihadist group Al Shabab.

Since then, Cuban authorities have said they have worked for the return of the doctors and making possible their contact with their families. The Kenyan government has also reported efforts to achieve this end.