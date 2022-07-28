Cuba celebrates the life of Bolivarian leader Hugo Chavez

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel celebrated today the 68th anniversary of the birth of Venezuelan revolutionary leader Hugo Chavez.

Chavez’s personality still transcends for being one of the promoters of Latin American integration. (Photo: Cubasi).

The Cuban president tweeted affirming that Cuba celebrates the date, along with Venezuela and Latin America, and highlighted Chavez’s exemplary legacy of solidarity.

The Venezuelan politician and military officer Hugo Chavez (1954-2013), was described by Fidel Castro as Cuba’s best friend.

Chavez directed the destinies of Venezuela from 1999 until his death, on March 5th, 2013, after a tenacious fight against cancer that finally took his life at the age of 59.