Cuba celebrates National Rebellion Day

Cuba on Tuesday celebrates the National Rebellion Day, just 69 years after the assaults to the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes military fortresses.

Army General and leader of the Cuban Revolution Raúl Castro and President Miguel Díaz-Canel presided over the central act for the 69th anniversary of the attacks on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks. Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and other authorities attended the political event.

The political act was held in the Plaza de Actos in the province of Cienfuegos, where some 10,000 people attended.

On July 26, 1953, a group of young people led by Fidel Castro, whom history would later identify as the Centennial Generation, carried out insurrectionary actions in Santiago de Cuba and Bayamo.

The setback of the military actions, according to Fidel Castro, would become a political victory because it represented the small engine that would start the big one: the Revolution.

The President of Cuba and First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party (PCC) Miguel Díaz-Canel, toured the economic and social centers of Cienfuegos on Monday.

President Díaz-Canel held a meeting with some 200 Puerto Rican and American activists from the 32 Pastors for Peace Caravan, the Juan Rius Rivera and Venceremos brigades, and the Socialism and Liberation Party.