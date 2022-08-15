New legislations that expand the non-commercial import capacities for individuals and modify customs tariffs for shipments come into force in Cuba on Monday.

Cuba begins to make non-commercial imports more flexible

According to information provided by the Ministry of Finance and Prices and the General Customs of the Republic, the updated regulations increase what can be sent by sea, mail or courier to the country, and decrease the tariff rate.

Resolution 204 of the Ministry of Finance and Prices, published in the Official Gazette of the Republic by late July, defines the non-commercial nature of the miscellaneous goods by their value and weight, and the diversity of articles, instead of the physical quantities as currently occur.

According to the provisions, the quantities of some items to be imported by individuals are increased and the amount of products exempted from payment is increased from 1.5 kilograms (kg) to 3.0 kilograms (kg) for those items to which the value by weight is implemented.

On the other hand, the legislation decreases the value of each kilogram of imported weight from 20 dollars to 10 dollars, and reduces by 70 percent the taxes to be paid for the entry of goods into the country.

For the implementation of the new legislation, it was necessary to update the provisions of the General Customs of the Republic, and Resolution 175 of 2022 was approved with the rules for non-commercial imports made by individuals.