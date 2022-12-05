Cuba approves official women’s boxing practice

The official practice of boxing was approved for all women in Cuba, the vice president of the Cuban National Sports Institute (INDER), Ariel Saínz, announced on Monday.

The official told a press conference that it was proved that the damage to the athletes is minimum, based on data from international tournaments for more than a decade; that is why it was decided to support this popular claim.

According to the president of the Cuban Boxing Federation, Alberto Puig, the idea is to hold a national event this year (December 16 and 17) with the participation of boxers who are currently training on their own without competitive purposes.

From there we would make a shortlist of 12 female boxers to focus our efforts on them and choose the six fighters who would take part in the Central American Games in San Salvador, from June 23 to July 8, 2023), he said.

Previously, it is possible that some of them will take part in the Women’s World Championship, scheduled for May 1 to 14 in Uzbekistan, and for the time being, the technical team will be that of the Junior Men’s team, Puig added.

We do not want to rush in terms of coaching, he said and explained that they are analyzing several trainers with experience as collaborators abroad.

Women’s boxing has been an Olympic sport since London 2012 when three sets of medals were handed out, and currently, there are six summer categories, which also are present in the Central American and Pan-American Games.

According to the plan, the first stage of women’s boxing in Cuba will end after the Pan-American Games in Chile, from October 20 to November 5, 2023, and then another strategy will be drawn up until the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.